Hamilton County prosecutor indicts man in 2022 murder over 'perceived slight in a rap video'

Anna Azallion, WCPO
LOCKLAND, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is accused of murder in what the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said was a retaliatory shooting over a rap video.

A warrant has been issued for Ronell Scott's arrest after he was indicted on purposeful murder, felony murder, aggravated murder and felonious assault charges connected to the shooting death of 20-year-old TreShawn Smith in 2022.

In a release, Prosecutor Connie Pillich's office said Smith was hanging out with his friends in Lockland in the middle of the day on Oct. 22, 2022, when Scott allegedly drove by and shot him in the head. Smith was taken to UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The prosecutor's office said an investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office determined the shooting was connected to a rap videos Smith and Scott's groups made "disrespecting" each other amid a feud. After multiple interview, the sheriff's office was able to identify Scott at the shooter.

"These killings are senseless," Pillich said in the release. "Nothing, especially a perceived slight in a rap video, is worth killing over. Through good investigatory work authorities identified Scott as the shooter. We never give up working to seek justice for victims."

Scott could face up to life in prison.

