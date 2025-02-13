Former Hamilton County corrections officer sentenced to 9 months prison for sexual battery of inmate

CINCINNATI — A former Hamilton County corrections officer will spend 9 months in prison after he was convicted of sexual battery against a female inmate.

The incident took place back in April at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

A female inmate said Quincy Scott, a Hamilton County corrections officer at the time, ordered her to perform oral sex on him. Scott denied the accusation.

Following a bench trial, Judge Jennifer Branch found the inmate's testimony more credible and consistent than Scott's. She cited evidence presented during the trial, including video from inside the jail showing Scott letting the inmate into a room with him.

"I find that her credibility is not undermined by the fact that she's an inmate," Branch said. "The purpose of the statute is to protect people that are in jail, that are vulnerable, who can easily be abused."

Scott's attorney, Clyde Bennett II, said he was disappointed with the conviction.

"I thought my client was more credible than the victim, Judge Branch did not think so and I have respect for Judge Branch so I have to respect her decision," Bennett said.

Scott was also sentenced to spend 5 years on post-release control, and he must register as a Tier 3 sex offender.