New contract for Fairfield firefighters approved after 7 negotiating sessions

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three months before their contract ends, Fairfield firefighters already know the terms of their next contract.

Both city council and the International Association of Firefighters Local 4010 approved a new three-year contract that doesn’t begin until April 1, 2026 and ends March 31, 2029.

It was accomplished after seven negotiating sessions over five weeks and no mediator. The agreement was reached through the interest based bargaining process — more collaborative than traditional bargaining — after negotiators from both sides were trained in the process.

“The early settlement of the city and IAFF’s collective bargaining agreement is a win-win, fostering immediate stability, strengthening labor-management trust and allowing everyone to focus on shared goals,” said Laurie Murphy, assistant city manager. “Having the terms and conditions of the successor agreement in place, before the current contract expires, benefits employees with quick clarity on wages/benefits and the city with predictable operations and enhanced productivity, leading to a more prosperous and collaborative future.”

The new contract improves the firefighters’ wellness program — both physical and mental health.

“The IAFF union and City agreed in the new contract to bolster the wellness program to offer additional cancer screenings and required annual physical and behavioral health assessments,” said Fairfield Fire Chief Thomas Lakamp. “The city is committed to fostering an environment where seeking help is a sign of strength and not weakness. The additional provisions in the contract are intended to provide robust resources designed to support the holistic health of its firefighters.”

Under the contract, firefighters will receive a 3% increase to the base wage April 1, 2026 and 2027; and a 2% increase April 1, 2028.

That would increase the pay for a new firefighter certified as an emergency medical technical with no experience, from $23 per hour to $23.69 in 2026, 24.40 in 2027 and $25.65 in 2028, Murphy said.

Firefighters are required to obtain their paramedic certificate within three years of hiring.

The pay for new firefighters certified as paramedics with no experience would increase from $26.75 today, to $27.55 in 2026, $28.38 in 2027, and $29,83 in 2028, Murphy said.

An additional three vacation days were added to the contract and in the third year of the agreement, and firefighters’ hours would be reduced from 52 to 50.461.

The union represents all firefighters except the chief and three deputy chiefs. There are currently 65 firefighters and two openings.

The contract will cost the city an additional $475,000 in the first year.