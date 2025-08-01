FBI arrests man accused of threatening to kill 30K in Cincinnati on social media

DAYTON, Ohio — FBI agents have arrested a Dayton man who allegedly posted on social media that he was organizing mobs to kill people in Cincinnati.

According to documents, the Cincinnati Police Department first reported a post on X from July 31 to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force. A screenshot of the post, shared in the complaint, says the person was "organizing mobs to kill all the apes in Cincinnati."

The post also says the person wants to "paint the town red and ... fill the morgues," commenting that they want to kill "30k" by Sunday.

Court documents

The FBI reviewed the account and traced it back to 30-year-old Scott Michael Hanna of Dayton. He is charged with making an interstate communication with a threat to injure.

"The FBI aggressively investigates those who threaten our communities with violence," FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Elena Iatarola said in a release. "Threats like this impact the entire community and have serious consequences."

Hanna, the FBI said, has had previous run-ins with local law enforcement. Documents show police responded to his home in September 2024 in reference to a reported menacing. While on their way, Hanna called dispatch and asked to speak with a detective, telling them that if they weren't going to charge a specific person, he was going to cut her head off.

When police did arrive, they said Hanna was irate and called a local officer a racial slur.

Making an interstate communication with a threat to injure is punishable by up to five years in prison. Hanna is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Friday afternoon.