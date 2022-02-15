Sheriff's Office: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Harrison Township.

In a news release, officials said deputies responded to a well-being check on War Admiral Drive at around 7:15 p.m. Monday. A 42-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were discovered dead at the scene. Their names and cause of death have not been released.

The sheriff's office said it is working to notify family members.

This story will be updated with more information when it is received.

