Daughter of dismembered Kentucky woman files emergency protective order, blames killing on brother

MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. — Two days after their mother was allegedly killed and dismembered, the sister of the woman accused in the case filed a petition for a protective order against their brother.

Torilena Fields is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and multiple other charges in connection with the Oct. 9 death of her mother, Trudy Fields, in Robertson County.

Torilena Fields’ sister, Telby Fields, filed the petition for an emergency protection order against their brother, Truitt Fields, on Oct. 11, according to court records.

“My mother was butchered by my sister under his advisement,” Telby Fields wrote in the petition.

'Literally unimaginable' | Family talks after NKY woman charged in mom's murder, dismemberment

The petition alleges that Truitt Fields had threatened the lives of both Trudy and Telby Fields, as well as “the whole family.”

Truitt Fields threatened to kill Telby Fields to “claim his ‘birthright’ as the firstborn,” the petition alleges.

At the bottom of the petition, Telby Fields wrote “when my body is found… Truitt Fields murdered me.”

The emergency protective order was granted, ordering Truitt Fields to not go near Telby Fields and barring him from their mother’s funeral, according to court records. A hearing in the case is scheduled for later this month.

WCPO's affiliate LEX18 was unable to reach Truitt Fields for comment.