Court docs: 22-year-old arrested for February fatal double-shooting

CINCINNATI — A 22-year-old man has been charged for his involvement in a shooting at the Villages at Roll Hill in February, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Micah Hunt is charged with four counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and four counts of felonious assault.

The Cincinnati Police Department said officers responded to the 2500 block of Sunnyhill Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. Feb. 25 for a ShotSpotter notification.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but both victims were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the men as 22-year-old Micah Willis and 19-year-old D'Ariz Bray.

We spoke with Willis' mother, Monica, after the shooting.

"My son was a loving father, son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin that didn't deserve this," she said.

Neighbors told us kids in the apartment complex play on a playground nearby just about every day, which is why the incident has shaken them up so much.

"I hear gunfire, three of them, and it just woke me up, and I just jumped up. My heart was pounding fast," one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said at the time. "I watched the police take them out (of the car) and try to save them. There was no saving."

According to court records, Hunt was arrested April 20 and is held on a $1 million bond.

Hunt is scheduled to appear in front of a grand jury Thursday morning.