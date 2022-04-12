Cincinnati Police: Officers in deadly Covington shooting have been involved in previous shootings

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police said the two officers involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Ali Coulter in Covington have been involved in prior police shootings.

Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge said police specialist Mark Longworth and officer Charles Knapp were "involved in police activity" in the area of 18th and Garrard Street when the two fired shots at a suspect. Sources tell WCPO the person shot and killed was Coulter, a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of Christian Jones. Jones was found shot to death inside his vehicle in East Price Hill last week.

Longworth and Knapp were both members of CPD's Fugitive Apprehension Squad. According to police, the two were in Covington to speak with the suspect's family. CPD said Coulter ran outside with a loaded gun when officers arrived at a family member's home. Police said officers were "forced to utilize their training to stop a threat" when Coulter continued forward and ignored commands to drop his gun.

Kentucky State Police, the agency investigating the shooting, said Coulter was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital where he later died.

Longworth joined CPD in July 1998. Records show Longworth fired nine shots at Donta Williams in 2005. Police said Williams pointed a sawed-off shotgun at him and officer Rick Hoskins while they were on bike patrol on East McMillan Street. Williams was hit twice. He did not die.

Knapp joined CPD in March 2004. Police said Knapp shot 18-year-old Addison Alexander in 2009 after Alexander reportedly pointed a loaded revolver at him. Police said officers approached Alexander as he matched the description of a robbery suspect from earlier that night. Addison was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

In August 2011, police said Knapp shot 23-year-old Christopher Foster seven times in the chest, leg and head. CPD said Foster pulled out a handgun and began shooting at Knapp when the officer confronted him. Knapp, who was on a bicycle, returned fire. The shooting sparked multiple investigations. James Craig, the police chief at the time, said initial reports showed Knapp was acting in accordance with police policy. Foster recovered from the shooting.

It is not clear at this point which officer fired the deadly shot. WCPO has requested body camera footage from KSP and CPD. City manager John Curp said the city will release the video as soon as it is permitted.

