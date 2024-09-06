Cincinnati police arrest 6 teens in connection to social media threats against schools

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested six people, all under the age of 18, in connection to threats made towards multiple schools this week.

Several local districts — including Cincinnati Public Schools, Northwest Local Schools and Sycamore Community Schools — had heightened security Thursday to "provide additional support" after threats were made on social media just one day after a school shooting in Georgia killed four people.

One district, Mt. Healthy City Schools, canceled all classes "out of an abundance of caution."

All districts said the threats were reported to police and were being investigated. In a release on Friday, CPD said its investigation team charged the following people with inducing panic and making false alarms:



A 16-year-old boy in connection to a threat against Oyler School;

A 15-year-old boy in connection to a threat against DePaul Cristo Rey High School;

A 14-year-old girl in connection to a threat against Taft Information Technology High School and;

Three 13-year-old boys in connection to a threat against Roberts Academy.

"As a reminder to these select students: making a threat of violence against a school is a crime," police said in the release. "Regardless of whether an individual intends to commit the act, they can be arrested and charged. This behavior will not be tolerated in our community."

Police asked the community to have "meaningful conversations" about the real-world consequences people's words on social media may have.