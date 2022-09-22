While infant mortality rate dropped, sleep-related deaths remain steady in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — More kids in Hamilton County are surviving past their first birthday. But even as the county's infant mortality rate drops, the number of infant sleeping-related deaths has remained steady over the past five years.

“Sleep-related infant deaths are defined as deaths that occur within the sleep environment around the sleeping period, within the first year of life,” said Anthony Nixon Jr., a senior epidemiologist and data manager at community advocacy group Cradle Cincinnati.

Nixon said the county has seen more "co-bedding," where infants sleep with another person or with objects like blankets, pillows or toys.

Almost six in 10 of the county’s infant sleep-related deaths involved co-bedding between 2017 and 2021, according to data released by county health officials.

"There is a level of parents experiencing exhaustion, the community experiencing exhaustion," Nixon said. "There are difficulties when it comes to 'Okay, well, now it's time for a baby to go to bed.' So having just that sort of routine can be challenging for some and so that leads to an increased level of co-bedding."

Just one week ago, a grand jury indicted a Cincinnati mother who the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said lost her second child because of co-bedding. Prosecutors say the woman lost another child for the same reason a year earlier. Because of that, her second child's death is considered a homicide.

"There's a level of trauma," Nixon said when asked about the emotional toll these deaths can take. "I think any sort of infant loss is traumatic, not only to the parents to the family, but also to the community."

The county's data showed 67% of infant sleep-related deaths were Black babies. More than 60% of infants who died as a result of unsafe sleep had mothers under the age of 30.

Cradle Cincinnati has focused on education and outreach efforts. The organization offers tips for safe sleep and can help connect families with resources like free cribs. Families can contact the organization by calling (513) 667-2157 or by visiting their website.

