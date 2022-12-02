Cincinnati mother charged with involuntary manslaughter after 3-year-old's death

CINCINNATI — A 27-year-old woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after police said she caused the death of her 3-year-old son.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue in Avondale just after midnight Thursday for an unresponsive child. The child was taken to Cincinnati Children's, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to an affidavit, Molly Krebs gave her 3-year-old Benadryl and left him unattended in a bathtub "for a long period of time" after he suffered an allergic reaction. When she checked on him, the boy was "laying, partially submerged and unresponsive."

Krebs is in jail. Her arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning.

READ MORE

'8 years old — that's a baby': Child dies days after getting hit by car in Bond Hill

Cincinnati police: 17-year-old charged with murder in infant's death

Prosecutor: 6-year-old shoots & kills 3-year-old, father left loaded gun 'easily accessible'