Cincinnati man charged with federal hate crime after attacking Asian American student at UC

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is charged with committing a federal hate crime after he attacked an Asian American student at the University of Cincinnati.

According to an indictment, 26-year-old Darrin Johnson threatened to kill an Asian American student on Calhoun Street Aug. 17. He then punched the student on the side of the head, causing them to fall and hit their head on a parked car.

During the altercation, court documents say Johnson told the student to "go back to your country," saying "you brought the 'kung flu' here ... you're going to die for bringing it."

Two bystanders intervened, holding Johnson down until police arrived. The student suffered a minor concussion and facial lacerations.

Johnson pleaded guilty in October to misdemeanor assault and criminal intimidation for the attack. He was sentenced to 360 days in jail.

If he is convicted of a federal hate crime, Johnson would face up to 10 years in prison.

