Cincinnati firefighter acquitted on multiple charges related to woman's assault

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati firefighter has been acquitted on charges involving the assault of a woman, according to court documents.

Brandon Freeman was accused in February of grabbing a woman's neck and slamming her into a wall. Court documents also alleged that Freeman cleaned up blood at the crime scene once he knew there was a police investigation.

Freeman, who was facing both assault and obstructing official business charges, pleaded not guilty in February. He was given an $11,000 bond.

The city previously told WCPO 9 that Freeman was placed on unpaid leave before being placed on desk duty on Feb. 7.

The City of Cincinnati said they are reviewing the acquittal regarding the status of Freeman's job with the Cincinnati Fire Department or if he will receive any back pay since he was acquitted.

