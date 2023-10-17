Man shot by police after stabbing his step-mother to death has pleaded guilty

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man facing charges for stabbing his step-mother to death in 2022 has pleaded guilty, according to court documents.

Joshua Amburgy was shot by Miami Township officers last November after murdering Melissa Amburgy in a house on Valencia Drive.

At the time, police said Joshua ran from the crime scene, but officers found him down the road at a different house on Geneva Court. Police said when they found him, Joshua was holding a butcher knife.

Body camera footage from Miami Township police showed officers who found Joshua in the backyard of a residence. There, the two officers repeatedly yell at him to drop the knife.

In the video, Joshua held the knife above his head and ran at the officers. One officer can be seen attempting to fire his Taser.

Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills said that Taser did not hit Joshua. Another officer can be seen firing two rounds from his gun, one of which hit Joshua, according to Mills.

After that, officers searched and handcuffed Joshua; In his pockets, police discovered a second knife.

Mills said the officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

Mills said police followed protocol, but said "when he comes at us with a knife, he gives us no choice — zero choice."

Joshua went to the hospital in serious condition. Mills said he is known to the police and has previously assaulted officers in other departments in the past.

He was initially charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and felonious assault. In court Monday, he pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.

Joshua is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 21.