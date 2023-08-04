Brown County Sheriff's Office: $35,000 worth of fentanyl, meth seized in drug trafficking bust

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Tri-State men and one woman were arrested and charged with multiple felonies after more than $35,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized by the Brown County Sheriff's Office, investigators said.

According to Sheriff Gordon Ellis, Joshua Childers, Austin Hilderbrand, Niko Adams and Cassi Nicole Thomas were taken into custody between July 25 and July 27 after a year-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization.

The organization would transport drugs from the Cincinnati area into Brown County, investigators said in a press release.

The Sheriff said several firearms were also confiscated in the seizure.

Childress, of Cincinnati, is facing three counts of trafficking in drugs fentanyl, two counts of trafficking in drugs methamphetamine, one count of possession of drugs fentanyl and one count of tampering with evidence.

Hilderbrand, of Georgetown, is facing two counts of trafficking in drugs methamphetamine and one count of possession of drugs methamphetamine.

Adams, of Cincinnati, is facing one count of trafficking in drugs fentanyl and possession of drugs fentanyl.

Thomas, of Amelia, is facing one count of trafficking in drugs methamphetamine and one count of possession of drugs methamphetamine.

The four suspects are currently being held in the Brown County Jail.

They are scheduled to be in court later this month.

"The investigation was a collaborative effort involving the Brown County Drug Task Force, Brown County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mount Orab Police Department, Ripley Police Department, Sardinia Police Department and the Hamilton County Heroin Task Force," Ellis said.