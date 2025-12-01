29-year-old man indicted in hit-and-run death of Moeller sophomore

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a 29-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a Moeller sophomore who was riding his bike in Colerain Township this October.

According to the initial filing, the prosecutor's office says Jehoshua Spence hit Dylan Straughn with his vehicle and then drove away on Oct. 5. Officers later found Straughn unconscious, but breathing, near a guardrail by Prince of Peace Church on Colerain Avenue.

Straughn was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Colerain Township police said the vehicle involved in the crash was found the next day. However, Monday is the first time the driver has been identified.

Spence has been indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident and driving under a financial responsibility law suspension/cancellation.

WATCH: What Straughn's family said after the crash

Family says 15-year-old high school sophomore was hit by a driver who fled

We spoke with Straughn's family after the hit-and-run.

"I feel like justice needs to be served at this point," his cousin, Breeanna LaCrone, told us.

Both the family and Moeller High School said Straughn was a positive teen involved in multiple extracurricular activities.

"Whether it was music, sports, or learning, Dylan brought joy and kindness everywhere he went," the school said in a statement.

While out near the scene, we heard multiple neighbors say that the stretch of road poses a danger because of speeding drivers and a lack of street lighting.

"I probably won't forget it, because it happened right in front of my house ... It just really strikes me because of the fact that I think the street is so dangerous," said Mike Robinson, a Cincinnati firefighter who lives near the crash and came to help when he caught wind of the emergency. "We need a stop sign or something — speed bumps. This is definitely a location that I think is worthy of speed bumps, as much as nobody likes them."

A fundraiser was started in October to raise money for Dylan's family. You can find that here.