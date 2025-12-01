Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police ask for help ID'ing person wanted in Colerain Township shooting

colerain shooting police suspect
Provided by police
Provided by police
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain Township police are searching for a person wanted in connection with a November shooting that left one person injured.

Police said a man was taken to UC Medical Center on Nov. 16 after a shooting just after midnight during an event at High Achievers Aim High Community Learning Center on W. Galbraith Road. He was treated for what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, police are asking for help identifying a man they believe is connected to the shooting. Officials released a photo of a man Monday afternoon, asking anyone who has information to call Colerain Township Police at 513-321-3677 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

person of interest colerain shooting november
