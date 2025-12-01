Police ask for help ID'ing person wanted in Colerain Township shooting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain Township police are searching for a person wanted in connection with a November shooting that left one person injured.

Police said a man was taken to UC Medical Center on Nov. 16 after a shooting just after midnight during an event at High Achievers Aim High Community Learning Center on W. Galbraith Road. He was treated for what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, police are asking for help identifying a man they believe is connected to the shooting. Officials released a photo of a man Monday afternoon, asking anyone who has information to call Colerain Township Police at 513-321-3677 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Provided by police