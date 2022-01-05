Xavier will require vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test to attend basketball games

CINCINNATI — Xavier University is changing its COVID-19 protocols for basketball games following a recent surge of cases in Hamilton County and the increased transmissibility of the omicron variant

In a news release, Xavier Athletics said all guests ages 12 and older entering the Cintas Center are required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result within 72 hours of entry.

In addition, fans will also be required to wear a mask throughout the game or event, unless actively eating or drinking, the release said.

To gain entry, fans must provide one of the following:



COVID-19 Vaccination Card

Picture of COVID-19 Vaccination Card

Screenshot of COVID-19 vaccination record from pharmacy

Screenshot of test results of negative PCR or rapid antigen (within 72 hours of entry)

Fans 18 and older should be prepared to show a picture ID to verify ownership of the vaccination card or negative test

Xavier said fans are encouraged to come early to Cintas Center so they can get through the vaccination checkpoint in time for the game or event.

"I know all of our fans want our teams to be playing as much basketball as we can this season, and that starts with creating an environment that is safe as possible. Our fans who enter Cintas Center are an important part of that effort. We appreciate the tremendous support of Xavier Nation and look forward to seeing you at Cintas Center," said Greg Christopher, Xavier's Athletic Director.

The new policies go into effect immediately and will be in place until at least Jan. 31.

According to the news release, these policies mirror the ones that apply to the university's 7,000 students and 1,000 employees.

Xavier said the university will monitor the COVID environment and discuss potential adjustments for February's home games the final week of January.

