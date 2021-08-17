Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

LIVE: Gov. DeWine and health officials address the state on COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 3:34 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 15:34:18-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and health officials are addressing Ohioans about COVID-19.

WATCH LIVE:


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.