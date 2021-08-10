Beshear to sign executive order requiring masks in schools

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he will sign an executive order requiring all students and staff to wear masks indoor in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

"There is no other option," he said during a press conference Tuesday. "This is absolutely what we have to do."

The requirement will run for 30 days, with the option to renew it if cases and hospitalizations persist and will apply to children 2 years old and older in child care, pre-K and children in K-12.

The mandate applies equally to private and public schools alike and Head Start programs. It will have exemptions, Beshear said, but the content of the full executive order has not yet been released so those exemptions are not clear.

“This is how we make sure we protect our children,” said Beshear. “But this is also how we make sure that they stay in school.”

As cases in Kentucky from the COVID-19 delta variant rise to rates that have not been seen since January, Beshear said cases of children becoming sick from the virus and experiencing serious symptoms have also increased.

Because children under the age of 12 cannot receive a COVID-19 vaccine yet, Beshear said quarantine protocols would continue to disrupt in-person learning and, subsequently, parents who need to make it to their jobs.

The governor recommenced more regular COVID-19 conferences again as infections from the delta variant began to rise, warning that Kentuckians had to get vaccinated, or risk school-aged children -- particularly those under 12 -- may not be able to return to in-person learning when the school year began.

On Tuesday, Beshear announced Kentucky had 2,500 new COVID-19 cases. The state announced seven deaths from COVID-19. Positivity rates in the state have climbed dramatically for the first time since December and on Tuesday Kentucky's positivity rate was at 11.05%.

"It took us 21 weeks to get to this point before," said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Health. "We did it in about four weeks this time."

During his presentation, Beshear included a slide quoting Crystal Miller, with the WEDCO District Health Department. In it, Miller said hospitals are beginning to transfer patients from one hospital to another to reduce capacity in hospitals that are already full.

"We had the highest COVID admission rate in one of our local hospitals today that we've seen this entire pandemic," the statement from Miller read. "The COVID unit is full. Our local hospital CEO told me that his day begins and ends with texts from other CEOs around Kentucky asking if there are beds available to transfer patients. This is the most concerning thing that I have been told since the pandemic began."

Stacck said that as of Tuesday, 15 hospitals in Kentucky were experiencing staffing shortages that were resulting in issues.