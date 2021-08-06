Watch
LIVE: Gov. DeWine addresses the state on COVID-19

Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 06, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer Bruce Vanderhoff, are addressing the state to discuss COVID-19. Watch live:

DeWine and Vanderhoff are urging Ohioans to get vaccinated as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise with the prevalence of the delta variant.

Since January, the overwhelming majority of those who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been unvaccinated, with 18,367 unvaccinated people hospitalized and only 295 vaccinated people being hospitalized.

While cases are on the rise, so are vaccines. DeWine said all 88 Ohio counties have seen seen an increase in vaccinations compared to last month.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

