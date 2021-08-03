After heated debate, Oak Hills Local Schools to recommend, not require masking

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Oak Hills Local Schools held a meeting to discuss mask policy Monday night that was so highly attended by parents, students and community members it had to be moved from the district office to the auditorium at Rapid Run Middle School.

The meeting was repeatedly interrupted by heated arguments as people both for and against mandating masks in the district for the upcoming school year shared their thoughts with the school board.

"They're aggravated at school because they can't breathe right, they don't like the masks," said Patrick Beiting, a grandparent of an Oak Hills student and in favor of optional masks. "It's slowing down their education, in my opinion. It's just wrong."

The same debate is being had across many school districts in the Tri-State area, with mixed rules being implemented based on the decisions of each district. So far masks have been recommended in schools in Kentucky by Governor Andy Beshear, but no state in the region has mandated students mask up.

"This disease is still around and we need to be cautious and careful, particularly when we are inside," said Jennifer Cook, an Oak Hills parent and teacher who supported requiring masks in the district.

All five Oak Hills school board members said they would prefer the district to strongly recommend, but not require, masks for students and staff in the upcoming school year -- a choice the district ultimately chose to officially implement.

Superintendent Jeff Brandt said without orders from county, state or federal health officials, the choice will be up to parents and students.

"They've made it so they haven't made an order," he said. "So now it puts the communities at each other. And they put it on the Board of Education, to me that's unfair."

Following the meeting, the school district released a statement on the topic: