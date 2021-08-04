Cincinnati Public School board votes to require masks for 2021-2022 school year

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools will require all people entering a school or a building owned or controlled by the district wear masks for the 2021-2022 school year.

The resolution passed unanimously at Wednesday night's board meeting, according to a Tweet from board member Mike Moroski.

This resolution passed unanimously at this evening's Board of Education meeting. pic.twitter.com/0MCIrcB9X9 — Mike Moroski (@mike_moroski) August 4, 2021

This decision follows the recommendations of Cincinnati Children's Hospital, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other state and local health agencies.