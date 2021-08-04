Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Cincinnati Public School board votes to require masks for 2021-2022 school year

items.[0].image.alt
WCPO Staff
Cincinnati Public Schools
Posted at 5:45 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 17:53:34-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools will require all people entering a school or a building owned or controlled by the district wear masks for the 2021-2022 school year.

The resolution passed unanimously at Wednesday night's board meeting, according to a Tweet from board member Mike Moroski.

This decision follows the recommendations of Cincinnati Children's Hospital, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other state and local health agencies.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.