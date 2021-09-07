Ohio Department of Health offers free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests

CINCINNATI — Free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests are now as close as the local library for many people in Hamilton County.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health announced its program to offer free testing through 256 public libraries which were delivered more than 53,000 tests across the state in August.

“As the delta variant spreads across the state and our students and teachers head back to school, there has been renewed interest in testing for COVID-19,” said Governor Mike DeWine in a release. “These tests – and Ohio’s amazing network of public libraries – make it easier than ever for Ohioans to get tested and to ensure that we are limiting the spread of the delta variant.”

The Ohio health department purchased 2 million rapid at-home tests for free distribution earlier this year.

The Abbott BinaxNOW Home Test can be provided to individuals for at-home use and is packaged with a telehealth session to oversee test administration and result reporting.

Individuals who want to be tested will need to create an account using the NAVICA smartphone app or at www.mynavica.abbott.

To find available tests, please visit coronavirus.ohio.gov. The health department reminded people that the demand for testing is high, so please call ahead to make sure a test is available.