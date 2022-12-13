Mount St. Joseph University's Cornell Beachem Jr. named first team All-America

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Mount St. Joseph University senior running back Cornell Beachem Jr. was named Tuesday morning as an American Football Coaches Association All-America first-team selection.

Beachem, a 2018 Winton Woods High School graduate, is a two-sport All-American having already been named a two-time All-American on the wrestling mat. Beachem won the 174-pound title in the NCAA Division III wrestling tournament in March.

Beachem was a significant part of the Lions' offense and helped MSJ earn a 10-0 regular season and NCAA Division III playoff appearance this past football season. Beachem intends to return for the 2023 football season, according to MSJ coach Tyler Hopperton.

"He was motivated from Week 1 through the playoffs," Hopperton said. "He's obviously a very special athlete and a very special person."

Beachem is the first MSJ football player to receive All-America first-team honors since 2012 when James Clay led Division III in rushing yardage (2,124) and rushing yards per game (212.4 yards per game).

Beachem is the fourth MSJ football player to receive All-America first-team honors, according to the school. He joins Clay, Matt Lawless (2006) and Erik Prosser (2009).

Beachem had a quick start to this past season. He had 30 offensive touches (22 rushes, eight catches) for 261 total yards, with 341 all-purpose yards overall in the Lions' 31-28 win over visiting Baldwin-Wallace in the season opener.

"He really took off," Hopperton said of the season opener. "I think it really sparked something for him."

Beachem returned to football for the first time since 2019 due to a knee injury and the shortened 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He finished the season leading the nation in all-purpose yardage with 2,401 total yards (218.27 ypg.). That number was more than 350 yards more than the next highest total.

Beachem had 165 carries for 1,261 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 37 receptions for 498 yards and four touchdowns. He returned 15 punts for 184 yards including a 57-yard touchdown and returned 19 kickoffs for 483 yards.

The MSJ offense set numerous school records, and finished eighth nationally in scoring offense (43.5 points per game), ninth in total offense (486.1 ypg.) and 15th in rushing offense (229.7 ypg.).

MSJ was 10-0 in the regular season for the first time since 2004. The Lions are scheduled to open the 2023 season at Baldwin-Wallace.