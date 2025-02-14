'Price of cocoa beans have skyrocketed' | Cincinnati chocolate shop shares affordable Valentine's Day box sets

CINCINNATI — Chocolates are always a Valentine's Day favorite, but this year buyers might be seeing higher prices on the shelves.

Despite the rise of inflation, Cincinnati chocolate maker Maverick Chocolate Company is making affordable box sets where customers can get anything from chocolate bars to heart-shaped truffles.

"Certainly, the truffles are the popular gift they are very pretty looking chocolate and as such they create a lot of joy with both the person who receives them and the person who gives them," said Paul Picton, the company's president and chief chocolate maker.

Picton said each truffle is made with love, and has flavors like bourbon, red wine and raspberry rose.

"We know that raspberry is a really good flavor combination but we wanted to sort of amp it up a little bit and we found that putting a little rosewater in really helps with the complexity of the flavor," Picton said.

Hear about Maverick Chocolate Company's items here:

Cincinnati chocolate shop shares affordable Valentine's Day box sets

And it's not just any kind of chocolate. Some of Maverick's products are made with special cocoa beans from around the world. But be prepared to pay more for those treats this year.

"Price of cocoa beans have skyrocketed, so all things Valentine's Day has become significantly more expensive," said Picton.

Still, he said he's making sure customers have a great experience with the detailed ribbon and colorfully arranged chocolate gift sets.

"What we're trying to do is to keep our box sets together, and as such you get six pieces (or) 12 pieces in a very nice pretty box for a nice price. We even have smaller box options so we try to have something for every price point," Picton said.

It's a seasonal favorite that customers say is worth the buy.

Find out more information on Maverick Chocolate Company here.