Longtime owner of The Blind Lemon in Mount Adams dies after battle with cancer

CINCINNATI — The longtime owner of Cincinnati staple The Blind Lemon has died.

Ed Sheppard died on June 3. He leaves behind his wife, Pat, of 40 years.

Sheppard opened the Mount Adams bar in 1963.

It was his "lifelong dream to transform a small, below street level bear into a 'must see' night spot," according to his obituary.

The bar, which is located on Hatch Street near St. Gregory Street, is home to a brick courtyard that's full of greenery and foliage in the warmer months. For cooler months, the courtyard is adorned with a massive fire pit. The bar itself is filled with memorabilia, knick-knacks and various oddities. The bar also hosts live music every night it's open.

Following Sheppard's passing, Walter Brown will take ownership of the bar. Brown has been a friend of Sheppard's and manager of The Lemon for 50 years.

Alongside The Blind Lemon, Sheppard also added to his repertoire of establishments in 1990 with Mt. Adams Bar and Grill. The bar has been operated by Sheppard's wife since then.

Sheppard and his wife were also fans of the arts, often supporting the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Both The Lemon and Mt. Adams Bar and Grill are known as popular sports before or after events in Eden Park.

Several people have shared their condolences and left their own memories of Sheppard on his obituary, saying "there was no one like him."

"Ed was one of a kind and I'm glad to have known him, played golf with him, and broken bread and shared a drink with him," one person shared.

Sheppard's family is asking for memorial contributions to the Playhouse, Cincinnati Art Museum and Talbert House in his memory.