LIST: Stores across the Tri-State participating in Record Store Day this Saturday

CINCINNATI — Calling all vinyl lovers! April 22 marks the 16th annual "Record Store Day," a celebration of independently-owned record stores across the world.

Throughout the Tri-State, stores like Shake It Records are preparing for Saturday's festivities. Shake It, opening at 8 a.m. for Record Store Day, will have live performances from The Montvales and Daniel Wayne to close out its day.

MegaCorp Pavilion is also working with local stores to raffle away concert tickets to see AJR, All Time Low, My Morning Jacket and more — no purchase necessary.

The following stores are raffling off tickets:



Local record stores also listed as Record Store Day participants include:



Special editions of albums will also be released Saturday. Taylor Swift's "folklore: the long pond studio sessions" will be available at some spots, as well as "Billy Joel – Live at the Great American Music Hall, 1975" and Dolly Parton's "The Monument Singles Collection 1964-1968." To find Record Store Day releases or exclusives, click here.

To learn more about Record Store Day, visit its website.