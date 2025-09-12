CINCINNATI — King City Gardens is paving the way as the first of its kind drive-thru dispensary in Cincinnati.

It's been a dream come true for business owner Caveh Azadeh to open his first cannabis store for consumers in Camp Washington.

"Someone could walk in and be able to put their order in right online," Azadeh said.

WATCH: We visit the dispensary as it prepares to open

King City Gardens opens first drive-thru cannabis dispensary in Cincinnati

Customers will see a wide variety of products that include flower, prerolls, edibles, vapes, tinctures, patches and concentrates.

"It is extremely unique to say the least," said Stephen Weak, director of training at King City Gardens cultivator site.

We went there last year to see the operation. What started with about 20 employees now has 120 staff growing cannabis daily.

Weak said he's seen the benefits of medical marijuana in his family. He said it's helped his mother and sister, who are both cancer survivors.

"Some anti-inflammatory issues ... so her doctor recommended some gummies that had CBG and CBN, and she was actually able to find relief from her pain and actually get some sleep," Weak said.

Weak said it's been a long time coming, being able to sell cannabis directly to consumers.

Doors will open at its dispensary store to the public soon.