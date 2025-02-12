JOANN closing around 500 stores nationwide, including multiple Tri-State locations

CINCINNATI — Fabric and crafts seller JOANN is closing around 500 stores nationwide, including multiple locations in the Tri-State.

The company included the following locations on its list of closures:



87 Spiral Drive, Florence KY

10400 Reading Road, Evendale OH

8125 Arbor Square Drive, Mason OH

10166 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati OH

3177 Princeton Road, Hamilton OH

The news comes less than a year after the fabrics and sewing supply store based in Hudson, Ohio, filed for bankruptcy.

Originally, JOANN said it intended to keep stores open. Then, the company announced in January that it had begun Chapter 11 proceedings to facilitate a sale process. JOANN on Wednesday filed a motion seeking court authority to close a majority of its stores.

"This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN," JOANN said in a statement after filing a motion seeking the closures.

Just one month ago, another national retailer announced it was closing multiple Tri-State locations due to underperformance. Kohl's said its locations in Blue Ash and Forest Park were among 30 stores shutting down.

"We always take these decisions very seriously," Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s CEO, said in a release. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."