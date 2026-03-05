Findlay Kitchen celebrates 10 years of helping Cincinnati food entrepreneurs grow

CINCINNATI — Findlay Kitchen is marking a decade of helping food entrepreneurs get their start in Cincinnati.

Over its 10-year history, the nonprofit incubator kitchen has helped hundreds of food businesses find their footing in a difficult field. One of its success stories is Makers & Bakers Co. — a one-stop shop inside Findlay Market offering a variety of fresh baked goods.

"We started back in 1998 to sell cheesecake, which is still our flagship," said Kevin Fostin, co-owner of Makers & Bakers Co.

They serve everything from cheesecakes to pies, cookies and more. Customers from across the globe come specifically for the shop's famous banana pudding.

Fostin and co-owner Tara Patterson said the business wouldn't be what it is today without the help of Findlay Kitchen.

"It's something I wanted to do my whole life, and we are really fortunate that it was able to work out," Patterson said.

WATCH: How Findlay Kitchen has helped hundreds of food entrepreneurs

The partnership has even opened doors to a major brand collaboration.

"We were able to pitch an idea to Sam Adams using our cinnamon rolls, which is what we are known for, which is your roll, your way," Fostin said. "So you will get to pick your own roll and ice just the way you like it."

Findlay Kitchen offers 14 spaces for chefs and bakers to cook what they want at any time. Sami Stewart, marketing and communications manager at Findlay Market, said the setup makes it easier for small businesses to grow.

"It's a very affordable way for small businesses to get off the ground and get to their next stage of business, and were really proud to be supporting all these businesses day in and day out," Stewart said.

Stewart said they've helped grow and scale over 300 businesses in total — "which is really exciting."

Findlay Kitchen is hosting its Small Bites Big Impact event Thursday to celebrate the milestone, where 10 current members and alumni will showcase their best food at Rhinegeist. You can learn more about it here.

"We've got something for everybody," Fostin said.