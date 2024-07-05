'A space for all us nerds': Japanese comic book store becomes destination for anime fans in College Hill

CINCINNATI — They’re sold out.

Asa Featherstone repeats that sentence: "They’re sold out."

He just wants to be sure. Then, he laughs. Because Featherstone knows the person who bought the Japanese comic book he’s looking for.

Featherstone is shopping at Manga Manga, a Japanese bookstore in College Hill. He said he comes here as often as he can. Because even though they didn’t have exactly what he wanted, he still bought four books.

“Every time I’m in here I’m spending money,” he said. “This is dope. This is truly a gem in our city.”

Owner C. Jacqueline Wood doesn’t claim to be an expert on manga. She’s a filmmaker who became interested in anime movies and manga books after watching the films of Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary Japanese director who has won multiple Academy Awards.

Two years ago, Wood took a chance. She opened what she says is our region's only Japanese comic book shop.

"Everyone knows someone who loves manga or anime,” Wood said.

So what started as a store with 2,500 books quickly grew to more than 5,000.

Lot Tan C. Jacqueline Wood, owner of Manga Manga, offers more than 5,000 Japanese comic books for sale at her store in College Hill.



College Hill officials tell us this small business is making a big impact in Cincinnati. And Wood says she wouldn’t have been able to open without help from the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation.

Emmanuel Karikari runs that nonprofit organization, which focuses on developing the neighborhood’s business district. He says his group offers lower rent to small business owners. They also helped Wood move from one building to another to get more foot traffic.

Karikari laughs when asked about his manga knowledge, but he said he’s consistently surprised by the crowds drawn to the store. People come from all over.

“We’ve never had anything like a manga shop anywhere near College Hill,” Karikari said.

Wood said she’s been more successful because of their help, which includes sponsoring an anime film festival that starts this month.

“We’re not just a comic book store,” she said. “We really are a part of the community.”

Even though Featherstone visited the store on Friday morning, he's coming back Friday night. He said connecting with other fans is one of the things that sets Manga Manga apart.

“We have a space and a hub finally,” Featherstone said, “for all of us nerds out here.”

CINCINNATI ANIME FILM FESTIVAL:

Starting on July 11, you can watch classic anime films every Thursday night behind the comic shop – projected onto the Hollywood Theatre. Tickets are available on Manga Manga’s website at $25 per car. Movies scheduled to be shown include “Yu-Gi-Oh!” and “Spirited Away.”