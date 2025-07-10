Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
McDonald's Snack Wrap is back: Two things different with the new version

Thousands of customers begged restaurant to bring wraps back
WCPO
Making Snack Wraps at the Mason, Ohio McDonalds
Posted

MASON, Ohio — McDonald's is bringing back one of its most requested menu items — the chicken Snack Wrap.

The popular food item disappeared from most McDonald's locations in 2016, but is now making a comeback after years of customer calls, emails and social media requests.

"Our customers have raved about it, they've been on TikTok, they've been all over the internet saying we want it back. We listened," said franchise owner Katie Blankenship.

We were invited to see the first wraps being made at the McDonald's in Mason, Ohio.

Watch as McDonald's cooks make the first chicken Snack Wraps:

McDonald's Snack Wrap returns: What's changed in the new one

What do you get in a wrap?

The recipe remains simple: a breaded, crispy chicken strip is placed on a bed of cheese and lettuce, then wrapped in a fresh tortilla shell.

Customers can choose between ranch or spicy flavors, though there is one noticeable difference: the grilled version is no longer available.

One reason for the snack wrap's popularity is its portability.

In today's on-the-go lifestyle where many people eat while driving or walking, the snack wrap is designed to be eaten without making a mess on your lap (I'm looking at you, Big Mac).

"It's exactly what it says. It's a snack. It's convenient, it's easy, it's super portable," Blankenship said.

Screenshot 2025-07-10 at 10.34.43 AM.png
Putting together a McDonald's chicken Snack Wrap

What it will cost you

A second difference, besides the lack of a grilled version, is the price: The new Snack Wraps cost $2.99 each.

While about a dollar pricier than the previous version, they're still more affordable than competitors like Popeye's, with its $3.99 wrap, and Wendy's, with its $5 wrap (though it is considered a meal item, not a "snack").

We found customers Ethan Rutter and Ally Meiser thrilled about the return of this menu item.

"I haven't had it in 7 or 8 years, so it was definitely one of my favorites," Meiser said.

Rutter, who used to be a high school pitcher, said he would often buy "probably 3, before baseball games."

Not a fan of wraps, and their tortilla shells? Not a problem.

For customers who prefer traditional options, chicken sandwiches remain on the menu and continue to be popular items.

That way you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
