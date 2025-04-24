Woman pays $1,600 cash for refrigerator, then faces refund nightmare when it doesn't fit

CINCINNATI — Some people still prefer to pay with cash to avoid debt and interest charges, but one Price Hill woman's experience shows why this might not always be the best option for large purchases.

Dee Marino faced a series of frustrating events when trying to replace her broken refrigerator.

After purchasing a new one from a local store with $1,600 in cash, she discovered it wouldn't fit through her doorway.

"I said why won't it fit? And he brought out his tape measure and said this door is only 28 inches wide, but the refrigerator is 30," Marino said.

Attempt to get a refund leads to long wait

When the delivery person had to take the refrigerator back, Marino encountered another unexpected problem.

Despite returning to the store with her receipt, she was told she couldn't get her cash back immediately.

"She took the receipt back to the store and they said they couldn't give her money back, she would get a gift card in three weeks," Marino's friend, Donna Rae said. "And she didn't have a refrigerator!"

This delay created a serious issue for Marino, who needs refrigeration for her dog's medication.

"I have a service that does insulin twice a day, and I need a refrigerator for her insulin," Marino said.

Risks of paying with cash

While paying with cash can be financially responsible, using a credit card for large purchases like appliances provides additional consumer protection. Credit card purchases typically allow for immediate refunds when problems arise.

In addition, many major retailers have policies limiting large cash refunds. Both Lowe's and Home Depot state on their websites that "cash exceeding $1,000 may be refunded by check sent from the corporate office," a process that can take several days or even a week or two.

After Marino, her friend and WCPO contacted the store about the situation, they agreed to refund her cash. However, the experience left her frustrated.

"It's horrible! If you gave me cash, if you loaned me cash, and I brought you back a gift card how would you feel?" Marino said.

For consumers who prefer not to use credit cards or don't qualify for them, personal or bank checks offer an alternative that provides better protection than cash for large purchases.

And that way you don't waste your money.

