Woman loses $500 on gift card when tour company shuts down

Experience gift cards or certificates offer a modern alternative to traditional store gift cards, allowing recipients to enjoy various activities, such as skydiving or a spa day.

However, consumers need to be mindful of potential pitfalls, as one woman recently learned.

Terri Baston shared her experience of losing over $500 after purchasing a gift card from a helicopter company that has apparently gone out of business.

"We were looking for a helicopter ride for my husband," she said. According to Baston, she bought two tickets for a two-hour scenic helicopter tour, totaling $572, including fees.

"It was $540, plus some fees, for a total of $572," she said.

Her plans were put on hold when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, redirecting her focus to recovery.

When she finally attempted to use the gift card, she discovered that the company’s phone number had been disconnected.. "I went to call the company, and that's when I found out the number had been disconnected,” she said.

Workers at the airport hangar informed her that the tour company left about six months prior and that they have no forwarding address or contact information.

Baston hopes that someone who used to work for the company might hear her story and offer a refund or an alternative tour, but she fears she may ultimately be out of luck.

How to protect yourself when buying gift cards

“In some cases, you can contact your credit card company to see if you can get a refund for that purchase, said Melanie McGovern, spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau.

“Most businesses will file some kind of bankruptcy. If that's the case, if you own a gift card or a gift certificate for that business, you then become a creditor, and you can try to seek to get your money back that way,” she said.

McGovern advises buyers to ask a lot of questions before purchasing an experience gift card.

“The biggest thing that consumers need to do is understand the company. How long have they been in business? Have they been around a long time? Did they just pop up? Are they based in the area where they're doing the experience?” she said.

McGovern also suggests using the gift card as soon as possible.

"You want to make sure that if they have dates to select, you select them right away,” she said. “The company could go out of business. Something could happen.”

She also suggests you read reviews about the company and check with your local Better Business Bureau to find out if there are any complaints against the business.

Finally, McGovern recommends that consumers keep receipts or any documentation related to the purchase in case there’s a problem.

It’s unclear if the company Baston bought her gift card from plans to reopen, and the time that has passed since her purchase could limit her options for recovering her money.

McGovern’s main caution for consumers is to “do a lot of research, especially for these that are super expensive.” You want to make sure that you understand when it's happening, how much it costs, and will the company even be there the next day,” she said.

That way, you don’t waste your money.

