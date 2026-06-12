CINCINNATI — Rising temperatures mean air conditioners are working overtime — and that can send electric bills soaring. But energy experts say a few simple changes around the house can help keep costs under control without sacrificing comfort.

As heat and humidity settle in across the Tri-State, many homeowners are already cranking down their thermostats. The problem: all that cool air comes at a price.

As temperatures climb, air conditioners have to work harder to keep homes cool. For some homeowners, that extra strain can lead to costly breakdowns — something Gerry Gallof experienced firsthand.

"We got some fans circulating the air, opening the windows. Trying to stay hydrated," Gallof said.

WATCH: How to cut your electric bill this summer

Summer energy savings: Simple ways to cut your electric bill and keep cool

The best way to avoid a breakdown is to start with the basics, according to Keith Thomas with Logan Services.

"A few of the quick tips I would really lean towards is ultimately checking the air filtration. That's going to be the number one cause of most breakdowns or uncomfortable temperatures in the residence," Thomas said.

7 simple ways to lower your electric bill this summer

Even if your system is running fine, the next few months are typically the most expensive on your electric bill. Matt Martin with Duke Energy says these no-cost habits can add up to real savings.

1. Adjust your thermostat wisely: Set your thermostat to the highest temperature you find comfortable. When you leave the house, bump it up a couple of degrees — then bring it back down gradually when you return to avoid running the air conditioner more than necessary.

2. Use ceiling fans the right way: Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise to push cool air back down into the room. Turn fans off when you leave — running a fan in an empty room still uses energy.

3. Block out the sun: Keep drapes closed and use window blocks during the day to prevent sunlight and natural heat from warming your home.

4. Rethink laundry day: Wash clothes in cold water. It reduces energy use and helps keep the home cooler.

5. Be strategic about cooking: Avoid using cooking equipment during peak heat hours. Cooking in the morning or later in the evening helps keep your home from warming up. If you need to cook during the hottest part of the day, consider alternatives like an air fryer or an outdoor grill.

6. Track your usage in real time: Duke Energy customers with an online account can monitor energy usage in real time to see exactly how much they're using and make adjustments as needed. The Duke Energy app is also available to help track usage and manage bills throughout the summer.

7. Let the small steps add up:

"Each of those things by itself may seem like a small tactic to do, but they can add up over time and can certainly save customers on their energy bills. So really taking those small steps can make a big difference on their monthly bills," Martin said.

Help paying your bill

If you're struggling to keep up with energy costs, Duke Energy offers several resources.

"We are here to support both with those practical tips and resources that customers can use in order to manage their energy use. But also, there are financial resources available for customers who need it as well," Martin said.

Those resources include:



Share the Light Fund — Operated in partnership with the Salvation Army in Ohio and the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission in Kentucky, this program provides financial assistance for customers in need. Customers who have the means can also voluntarily donate to the fund to help others.

— Operated in partnership with the Salvation Army in Ohio and the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission in Kentucky, this program provides financial assistance for customers in need. Customers who have the means can also voluntarily donate to the fund to help others. Budget billing — Helps customers manage monthly costs by spreading energy expenses more evenly throughout the year.

— Helps customers manage monthly costs by spreading energy expenses more evenly throughout the year. Additional payment options — Duke Energy offers a number of other payment plans to help customers manage their bills.

Information on all available programs is on the Duke Energy website.

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