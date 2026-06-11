Record movie crowds ahead of blockbuster summer: How to save on tickets at AMC and Cinemark

CINCINNATI — Theaters are drawing record crowds this summer, but you don't have to pay full price to be part of it.

May 2026 was Cinemark's biggest May ever for the domestic box office, driven by a diverse slate of films appealing to multiple audiences. Hits like Michael, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mortal Kombat 2, The Mandalorian and Grogu, Backrooms and Obsession helped fuel record attendance — and AMC is seeing record-breaking numbers as well. With highly anticipated releases like Toy Story 5 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day still ahead, moviegoers are expected to keep flocking to theaters all summer long.

But a trip to the big screen can get expensive fast if you're not strategic.

For movie fanatic Claire Shields, there's nothing like a trip to the theater.

"In the summer, like once a week, I try to see every movie that comes out," Shields said.

Shields is not alone. Moviegoers continue to embrace the theater experience, and record concession sales suggest many are treating a trip to the movies as a whole event.

Cinemark Public Relations Manager Julia McCartha said that's exactly what theaters are seeing.

"They want to get all those delicious concessions. Of course, we have collectible merchandise that has been huge over the past several years," McCartha said. "People love getting those really cool popcorn buckets that they then get to take home and share online with other fans."

That's also where costs can climb quickly. But Shields has found ways to keep her spending in check.

"I have Cinemark gift cards that I ask for, and I have an account with them," Shields said.

Here's a full breakdown of how to save at both AMC and Cinemark this summer.

WATCH: Here's how you can save on movie tickets this summer

How to save on tickets at AMC and Cinemark ahead of blockbuster summer

How to save at Cinemark

Summer Movie Clubhouse

Through August, Cinemark is running its Summer Movie Clubhouse. Family-friendly films are screened on Wednesday mornings for just $1.75 per ticket.

McCartha said the program has been a consistent draw for families.

"We see a lot of popularity with them. We have great films like K-pop Demon Hunters next week. It's a great way for families to get out of the house and enjoy something together," McCartha said.

Discount Tuesdays

Cinemark offers tickets up to 50% off weekend prices every Tuesday. Pricing varies by theater, showtime and film — check your local theater's website for exact pricing.

Matinees

Earlier showtimes are available at a lower price every day. Check your local Cinemark for specific matinee pricing.

Cinemark Movie Club — $11.99/month

For frequent moviegoers, the Cinemark Movie Club membership pays for itself quickly. For $11.99 a month, members receive:

One ticket per month that rolls over and never expires

20% off concessions

Waived online ticket fees

Discounted extra tickets

Cinemark Movie Fan — free

Cinemark's free loyalty program lets members earn points on every dollar spent on tickets and concessions. Points can be redeemed for ticket and concession rewards, and members are also entered into sweepstakes.

How to save at AMC

AMC Summer Movie Camp

AMC's Summer Movie Camp runs June 22 through Aug. 12, with screenings on Saturdays and Mondays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are just $3 (plus tax and fees) on select family films. A discounted KidsPack — including popcorn, fruit snacks and a bottled water — is also available.

Select titles are available in Spanish. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Will Rogers Charity.

50% off Tuesdays and Wednesdays

AMC Stubs members — free to join — get 50% off standard adult evening ticket prices every Tuesday and Wednesday, plus 50% off a small popcorn and fountain drink combo.

Discounted matinees

AMC offers lower prices every day before 4 p.m.

Year-round discounts

AMC offers reduced pricing year-round for seniors, students and military with a valid ID.

AMC Stubs Insider — free

Signing up for AMC Stubs Insider is free:

Earn and redeem points for rewards

Free large popcorn refill

Access to exclusive offers

Eligibility for Tuesday and Wednesday 50% off discounts

AMC Stubs Premiere GO!

After eight visits in a year, AMC Stubs members automatically unlock Premiere GO! status, which includes:

Double points earnings

Waived online fees when buying four or more tickets

Birthday concessions

Free size upgrades

Priority lanes

AMC Stubs A-List — monthly subscription

For the most frequent moviegoers, AMC's A-List subscription lets members see up to four movies per week for one monthly price, including premium formats like IMAX, Dolby and RealD 3D. Members also earn the highest points rate and receive extra concession perks.

Quick tips before your next trip

Whether you're heading to AMC or Cinemark, these steps can help you spend less:

Join the free rewards program at your theater before you go — both AMC Stubs Insider and Cinemark Movie Fan are free to join

Go on a Tuesday or Wednesday for the biggest ticket discounts at both chains

Catch a matinee — both AMC and Cinemark offer lower prices before 4 p.m. every day

Bring the family on a Wednesday morning — Cinemark's $1.75 Summer Movie Clubhouse tickets are one of the best deals of the summer

Check AMC's Summer Movie Camp for $3 family film tickets running through Aug. 12

Consider a Cinemark Movie Club membership if you go at least once a month — the 20% concession discount and rollover ticket alone can offset the $11.99 monthly cost

Ask for gift cards

Look for year-round discounts — AMC offers reduced pricing for seniors, students and military with ID

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com