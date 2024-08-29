Why Macy's, Best Buy, IKEA and Target are building smaller stores

CINCINNATI — Remember a decade ago when stores kept getting bigger and bigger?

They called them superstores and megastores.

But now that trend is reversing, with many retailers going "mini."

After all, mini is cute — whether it's a Mini Cooper, Mini Me from Austin Powers or even mini houses.

Macy's is the latest to join the trend, with its new small format "Market by Macy's," which it is launching in 30 cities around the U.S. These stores are opening in shopping centers as dozens of underperforming department stores close in aging malls.

WCPO New small format Macy's in Cincinnati

New Cincinnati store focuses on popular women's items

The newest Market by Macy's location just opened in Rookwood Commons & Plaza in Norwood, where a former Bed, Bath, and Beyond store once sat.

Macy's says it is one-fifth the size of standard mall stores, but features almost as many cosmetics and aisles of trendy women's clothing. The men's and children's departments are small, though, with a limited selection.

Shopper Cheryl Richard loves that she doesn't have to trudge through acres of bedding and other departments.

"I don't have to go up and down, and it's easier to find things I think," she said.

And it's not just Macy's going on a diet.

WCPO Inside new Market by Macy's

Other stores now thinking small

Best Buy posted images of new small format stores it is planning around the country.

IKEA has opened several Plan and Order stores, a fraction of the size of a regular IKEA, which can feel like a football stadium.

And Target has rolled out more than 150 small urban stores, like the one it opened a few years ago near the University of Cincinnati's campus.

The Washington Post says retailers like Macy's are trying to stay relevant and appeal to today's younger shoppers used to shopping on their phones, not wandering from department to department as mom used to do.

Carol Washington is sold on the convenience.

"Five stars for me," she said of the new Macy's store. "I'll be back."

Macy's says its smaller stores will focus on what sells best, and what's easy to buy on a lunch break or quick visit.

And that way you don't waste your money.

