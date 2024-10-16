Why fall camping is surging in popularity: It's not just lower cost

Summer may be over, but have you ever considered camping in October or November? It's becoming one of the hottest travel trends these days.

This time of year, campgrounds roll out the welcome mat for fall travelers.

Camping this late in the season usually means colorful trees, fewer crowds and more budget-friendly options for your travels.

Sarah Anglin took us on a golf cart tour of her campground, the KOA Holiday in Lebanon, Ohio.

"It's a nice mix," she said. "We get everything from teardrop pull behinds to Class A motorhomes."

Anglin says with summers hotter than ever, this time of year is perfect.

"Absolutely," she said. "Everybody loves to camp in the fall. The weather is cooler, and there's less bugs and less crowds. The kids are back in school, so it's definitely going to be quieter."

In its annual hospitality report, Kampgrounds of America (KOA) found October is actually the most popular month for road trips.

"What we've seen in the last three or four years is that our fall season has really come into its own," KOA's Diane Eichler said.

She says a midweek stay is where campers can find the best value.

“Many campgrounds in our system will run mid-week discounts, in order to fill those times that are not as busy as the weekend," she said.

It's a perfect time for retirees, or younger couples without children in school.

To save money, Eichler says:



Camp in a tent over a cabin or lodge, if you don't own an RV.

Prepare your own meals.

Take advantage of free or low-budget activities at the campground or nearby.

"Fishing, hiking, walking, biking, all of those outdoor activities don't cost a lot of money,” she said.

If you’re new to camping and don’t know exactly what you need, Eichler suggests a trial run in your backyard.

"Do something outside, set up your campground, set up your site," she said, "and you'll be surprised at the things that you run inside to get.”

Anglin says tent sites can cost $50 or less, compared with RV sites with hookups that can cost $75 to $100 these days,

"Tent camping is a great way to start off camping," she said.

At the other extreme, Steven Dickey's 40-foot-long RV feels like a nice home, complete with a kitchen island and two bathrooms.

However you choose to camp, Dickey says this is the best season.

"I'm loving it, loving it," he said. "Campfires, etc, the whole fall festivities. It doesn't get any better than fall camping."

And that way you don't waste your money.

