Why are school photos so expensive? Here's how to cut those costs

Back-to-school spending doesn't end with new supplies and clothing.

Picture day season is here which can add hundreds of dollars to the family budget.

The brand Capturely found most families spend $25 to $60 per child for traditional print packages, though prices can climb as high as $125.

Especially for parents with multiple children or kids who play several sports, those costs add up quick.

One alternative: skip the generic backdrop entirely.

WATCH as a photographer shows how to save on school photos and get more creative ones:

Save on school photos, and get more creative pics too

Hiring your own photographer

Bailey Rae McFerron is founder and owner of Bailey Rae Photography.

She also co-owns the business Old School Pix with her mother Stacey Vermette in the Cincinnati area.

Together, the mother-daughter duo offers professional photography at their studio, built inside a 150-year-old schoolhouse complete with a Chevy 3100 pickup truck as a prop.

"Everybody wanted to take pictures with the truck, and I said, 'Gosh, this would be a really great opportunity to do photos here," Vermette said

Vermette and McFerron agree that personalized photos of your children, outside traditional school photos, are worth the investment.

"It's more creative. You can have a prop with you," McFerron said. "You can have something that represents you to show your personality more than having a plain background."

In addition to taking photographs for clients, McFerron and Vermette rent the studio to other photographers or parents, charging $40 for 30 minutes. Some families shoot their own version of school photos with just their iPhones.

WCPO Bailey Rae Photographers

Parents can also split a session with family or friends to stretch the savings further.

"Let's say your neighbor wants to get a photo, or your cousin," McFerron said. "Then they can get the individual shots with their kiddos too."

Still want the school photo? Don’t overorder

For parents who prefer the traditional school photo route, consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch said the key is to avoid overordering.

Instead of ordering the largest package with a variety of sizes, take stock of where you will actually display the photo in your home.

"Which sizes make sense? Are you going to replace the school photo every year in the same size frame, whether that's a 5x7 or 4x6?" Woroch said.

She also encourages caregivers to think about how many prints they'll hand out to friends and other family members.

"Do you need all those small wallet photos? I feel like these days, we're not distributing those school photos like we did when we were children," Woroch said.

Take your own photos

For sports photos, Neha Solanki, digital marketing lead with the AI photo sharing platform Snapseek, points out that other parents may be willing to help.

"Parents who actually enjoy photography as a hobby or just want to get into it or want to give it a try," Solanki said.

Look for deals

Woroch also recommends looking for coupon codes and early bird deals before placing an order.

"I actually have a coupon code for my children's pictures. That's enticing because if you get the order in a little bit early, you spend a certain amount, you get the 20% offer," Woroch said.

However, be careful about pre-ordering photos solely for a discount. If the photo doesn't turn out as expected, you may be stuck with school photos you're not thrilled about.

Avoid the extras

Solanki warns against paying for add-ons that were never part of the plan.

"They give you these custom services by printing your photos on different objects, let's say a coffee mug or a T-shirt, and you don't need those things," Solanki said.

A few more ways to save on school and sports photos include:



Buying digital downloads to print or share yourself

Buying smaller packages to avoid surplus prints

For sports, buy the team photo and take your child's individual photo separately

Photographers like McFerron can also add a little magic to school and family photos, with options that make professional photography much more affordable.

"I like to get candid photos and them smiling and kind of playing around if we have bubbles out," she said. "Just having a good time."

Enjoy memories that will last a lifetime, on a budget, so you don't waste your money.

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