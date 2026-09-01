Between the coupons, digital deals, and loyalty programs, you may feel like you're doing everything you can to save at the grocery store. But then you get to the checkout, and the total is still a shock.

If that sounds familiar, you're not alone.

"I feel like I'm doing good when I coupon, but I still seem to not be able to figure it out," Cassidee Deatley said.

WATCH: Flashfood app helps Tri-State shoppers find groceries for up to half off

Flashfood app helps Tri-State shoppers find groceries for up to half off

The Consumer Price Index shows food prices are up 3% from last year, and they're expected to keep rising. A free app called Flashfood may help change that, connecting Tri-State shoppers with deeply discounted groceries at nearby stores. Some users report saving more than half off regular prices.

What is Flashfood?

Josh Domingues created Flashfood to help shoppers find deals on food approaching its best-by dates. These are items that are still perfectly good to eat but that stores need to move quickly.

"Usually has 2 to 3 days of shelf life, sometimes less, often times more," Domingues said.

The app is free to download and works at several Meijer locations across the Tri-State area. Once you're in the app, you can browse available discounts and claim the items you want before heading to the store.

How to use Flashfood: Step by step

Getting started is simple:

Download the Flashfood app on your smartphone. Allow the app to show you stores near you. Several Meijer locations across the Tri-State participate. Scroll through available discounts. Items range from fruit and salads to lunch meat, bakery items, and more. Claim the items you want through the app before heading to the store. Head to the Meijer customer service desk and tell them you're picking up a Flashfood order.

Real shoppers, real savings

One Milford resident recently shared her experience with the app on Facebook, and the numbers are hard to ignore.

Chelsea Dietrich said she has been using Flashfood for several years and has found serious, consistent savings for her family.

"I just picked up probably twenty pounds of produce for five dollars and a packagage of sausage for 2 and some change," Dietrich said.

She also posted a photo showing everything she purchased for just $8.

But the savings go beyond a single shopping trip. Dietrich said one of the best financial decisions her family has made in recent years was pairing the app with a deep freezer, allowing them to stock up when deals are especially good.

"One of the best things that our family did in the last five years, to save money on groceries, was to invest in a 400 dollar deep freezer, so we can stock up when things are on sale, or clearance," Dietrich said.

She and her brother-in-law have even developed a system to maximize their savings.

"My brother in law and I give each other heads-up when there's a particularly good meat haul, and we throw it all straight into the deep freezer," Dietrich said.

Dietrich said she checks the app regularly.

"Our family has been using the Flashfood app for several years now. I always check it when I'm already going to be heading to Meijer, to see if there are any fun items to pick up," she said.

Don't overlook the produce

Dietrich said the mixed produce bags on Flashfood are some of her favorite finds, especially for staples her family uses regularly.

"I love the mixed produce bags that they put together, too. Our family eats a lot of potatoes and onions, and those store for weeks at a time. Most days there are produce bags that include onions and potatoes," Dietrich said.

And even when produce is not at peak freshness, she said it does not have to go to waste.

"The produce on Flashfood is often in perfect condition, but even when it's going a little soft, a pepper that's not quite crisp enough for a salad is still perfect for a fajita or chili, and an apple that I might not serve sliced is great in a cobbler or pie," Dietrich said.

Is near-expiration food safe to eat?

It is a fair question, and the answer may surprise you.

Dietitian Julia Zumpano says "best if used by" does not mean the food has spoiled or is unsafe to eat.

"It's just will maintain its best quality by that date," Zumpano said.

The date is about peak quality, not safety. Zumpano says the real thing to watch for are actual signs of spoilage:

Mold

An unpleasant smell

An off or unusual taste

If the food looks, smells, and tastes fine, it is generally safe to eat, even if it is past its best-by date.

More than savings: Keeping food out of landfills

For Dietrich, Flashfood is not just about saving money. It is also about keeping food out of landfills.

"I love how much money the app saves our family, but I also really love the way it's saving food from the landfill. America throws away between 30-40 percent of the food in our food supply, and this is one powerful way to lower that amount in our local economy," Dietrich said.

She puts the broader impact in perspective.

"The food has been grown, harvested, processed, and shipped; the very least we can do to honor all that work, money, and resource investment is try to keep it from being thrown away," Dietrich said.

Tips to maximize your savings with Flashfood

Dietrich's experience shows that a little strategy goes a long way. Here is how to get the most out of the app:

Check the app often. Good deals move fast, so do not wait until you are already heading to the store.

Watch for meat deals. When there is a big haul available, it may be worth a special trip.

Do not overlook produce bags. Mixed bags often include long-lasting staples like potatoes and onions.

Think creatively with slightly soft produce. A pepper past its prime is still perfect for a fajita. An apple that has lost its crunch can shine in a cobbler or pie.

Loop in family or friends. Sharing deal alerts means no good haul gets missed.

With grocery prices continuing to rise, every dollar saved matters. Download the Flashfood app, find a participating Meijer near you, and stop by the customer service desk when you are ready to pick up your order.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

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