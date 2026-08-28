Bengals season is almost here, and if you're looking to grab single-game tickets, timing and where you buy can make a big difference in what you pay.

Watch the full video below:

Bengals tickets: How to score the best deals before the regular season kicks off

What do Bengals tickets cost?

Prices vary widely depending on the game and seat type:

Starting price for most regular season seats: Around $100-$160

Premium matchups (like Kansas City) club seats: Around $400

The No. 1 way to save: Buy through the Bengals

Peyton Phillips, the Bengals' director of fan acquisition and development, says the single best way to save is to skip third-party sites and buy directly at Bengals.com/tickets.

"The best way to save on tickets is, first off, buying through the Bengals. We price our tickets in a way with fees where fans will save on our site versus buying from Ticketmaster.com or the secondary market," Phillips said.

Here's how he said the fees compare:

Bengals.com/tickets : Lowest fees in the marketplace

: Lowest fees in the marketplace Ticketmaster.com: 7% to 10% more in fees than Bengals.com/tickets

7% to 10% more in fees than Bengals.com/tickets Secondary market (StubHub, Vivid Seats): 10% or more in additional fees

"If you buy through Ticketmaster.com or the secondary market sites like StubHub or Vivid Seats, you're going to pay a lot more in fees. We've structured our fees to be the lowest in the marketplace," Phillips said.

On a $100 ticket, that's at least $10 extra in fees on the secondary market.

Buy early — here's why it matters

Phillips says there are two big reasons not to wait:

Better seat selection — The best seats go first. The closer you get to game day, the fewer good options remain. Lower prices — As demand grows and inventory shrinks, prices rise.

"Prices do tend to rise as seat inventory tends to get more scarce. So buy now to get the best seat locations and the best price," Phillips said.

Fan enthusiasm is running high heading into this season, which is driving demand. Bengals fan Chris Brady summed up the mood.

"You probably won't find a team that wants it as bad as we do," Brady said. "Just be ready for the Super Bowl."

Promotions and deals to watch for

The Bengals run promotions throughout the year. Here's what to look for:

Fee holiday around Labor Day: A limited-time promotion where fees are waived — a great window to buy regular season tickets

To stay up to date on the latest deals, sign up for Bengals alerts at Bengals.com/app or Bengals.com/email. That way, you'll be notified directly if there are opportunities to save.

Best option for families on a budget

Phillips says an option for families looking to bring a group:

Canopy seats offer a high-energy, family-friendly atmosphere and tend to be among the lowest-priced tickets available

Parking changes near Paycor Stadium

If you're planning to tailgate, be aware of changes near Paycor Stadium this season. Construction for the Brent Spence Bridge Companion Project has affected parking in the area, including at Longworth Hall — previously one of the more affordable cash parking options on game day.

The county acquired some parking spots at Longworth Hall to help fulfill parking passes for season ticket members. That lot will not be open to the general public this season.

Parking options for single-game attendees include:

Arena Garage near Great American Ballpark — passes available through the Bengals

Lots across the river in Northern Kentucky

Downtown lots available through third parties

Bengal Jim's Tailgate near Smale Park

The game-day gamble that could pay off

If you're willing to take a risk, head to the Banks on game day and wait about a half hour before kickoff. Prices typically drop around game time, and you may be able to score a good deal — just don't count on it for high-demand matchups.

Quick tips: How to save on Bengals tickets

✅ Buy at Bengals.com/tickets to avoid higher fees on Ticketmaster and secondary market sites

✅ Buy early for the best seat selection and lowest prices

✅ Look for the Labor Day fee holiday promotion for regular season tickets

✅ Sign up for Bengals emails or the app at Bengals.com/app or Bengals.com/email to catch deals

✅ Check Arena Garage for single-game parking near Paycor Stadium

✅ Wait until shortly before kickoff at the Banks if you're willing to gamble on last-minute prices

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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