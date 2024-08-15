Who Dey think gonna pay full price? How to find Bengals gear for less

CINCINNATI — We are just weeks away from the start of the regular season for the Bengals!

We wanted to know where you could get Bengals gear at the lowest price, so we asked on social media and got hundreds of comments sharing recommendations.

WCPO 9 Consumer Reporter Taylor Nimmo went to some of those locations to see where you can go to stock up on some new stripes without breaking the bank.

“It’s super exciting. I think everyone's really excited to have Joey B back,” said Karlie Elfers, store manager at Plato’s Closet in Florence. “I think you can feel the excitement when people are shopping.”

Elfers said customers get even more excited when they look at the price tags.

“This Jamarr Chase cropped hoodie is $6,” said Breanna Louden, with Plato’s Closet.

Elfers said they’re constantly getting new Bengals pieces.

“When it comes time for preseason or big games, we set up displays like you see behind us,” she said. “The price ranges anywhere from $6 to up to higher price with the jerseys.”

If you buy a Bengals jerseys at full retail price, you’re going to pay more than $100 dollars.

Plato’s Closet had an orange Joe Burrow jersey that looks brand new for just $50 — and that's not even all they had to offer.

“This is the NFL dri-fit, it’s $12, it probably retails around $40 in store,” Elfers said.

WCPO also went to the Goodwill in Fairfield to check out its selection.

Vice President of Retail Dawn Corley said as soon as they put the Bengals gear out on display, it goes fast.

“We had a ton of Bengals gear here on our three way and it was pretty stocked,” Corley said. “It went pretty fast, so we’ve been out in the racks trying to find new items to fill it back up.”

If you’re thrifting Bengals gear, you gotta go digging if you want to find some gems.

“You never know what kind of treasures you’re going to find out there on the racks that really is your best bet to go out there and go through piece by piece in the sizes that you’re looking for," said Corley.

Just a quick sweep through the racks and we found multiple Bengals shirts, all just $5.49 each.

Both Goodwill and Plato’s Closet said they get new pieces everyday, so fans should keep checking back.

"We're doing our best to buy things from customers, so we're putting money in their hands, and reselling it for a lower price, so that people can afford to go to the games and still be in there game day gear,“ Elfers said.

Below is a list of other recommendations from viewers:



JC Boutique off Crookshank



St Vincent de Paul



JC Penney



Burlington Coat



Fanatics



Kohl’s



Meijer



Traders World



Rally house



Target



Clothes Mentor



Tj Maxx



Marshalls



Koch’s Sporting Goods



Bengals Pro Shop



Transfer Station in Newport Shopping Center



Ross



Amazon



Homage



Etsy



Fort Mitchell T-shirt shop



Cincy Shirts



Lemons and Limes Boutique



Ape Made It



Mercantile On Main Street



Black Owned Outerwear



Native On the Levee



Walmart Milford



Golden Grace Boutique



Sam’s Club



Mallory Mae Designs



