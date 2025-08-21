Kings Island offers new $99 MVP All Parks Pass: What's the catch?

MASON, Ohio — Big changes are coming for Kings Island passholders — but they may sound too good to be true, so we're looking at the offer and checking for any catches.

New MVP All Parks Pass

Let's start with the good news.

Kings Island's parent company, Six Flags, is expanding its annual Gold Pass into an MVP Pass ("Most Valuable Pass") for the next two weeks.

All 40-plus parks around the country are now included with your annual pass at no extra charge.

Six Flags says it has 288 roller coasters and 282 family rides.

What was once the All Parks Passport, which had cost an extra $100, is now included with Gold Passes purchased before Sept. 2 — with no add-on fees.

Sean Bonson, who we met outside the gates at Cedar Point in Sandusky, says the MVP Pass is a no-brainer.

"It is just monumental, especially if your family is big," Bonson said.

For just $115 for a new MVP Gold Pass, or $99 for a renewal, you can visit Kings Island as many times as you want, including during Halloween Haunt and Winterfest. The pass includes parking.

Had enough Kings Island visits?

Head four hours north to Cedar Point for rides like Steel Vengeance, Top Thrill 2, Millennium Force and the brand new Sirens Curse, the country's first tilting drop coaster.

After that, take a road trip to North Carolina to Carowinds (where you can try out Fury 325, Orion's bigger brother), and swing by Kings Dominion in Virginia while you're there.

WCPO The author at Carowinds in Charlotte, NC

And if you ever get out to California, you can visit Knott's Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain, which was Walley World in the "National Lampoon's Vacation" movies.

I really enjoyed Twisted Colossus, the coaster Chevy Chase forces John Candy to take the family on when the park is closed.

So what's the catch with this new pass?

The only obvious catches, which are not really catches, are:



You must purchase it by Sept. 1, 2025.

The $99 rate is only for renewing passholders. Everyone else is $115.

So there really seems to be no hidden print.

However, there is some bad news: As we have reported previously, Kings Island will be charging extra for Halloween Haunt this year.

It will cost an additional $10 to walk through the mazes that used to be free. And you will have to pay another $15 to go through the new Conjuring House. Prices on select Saturdays will be even higher.

And longtime Haunt fans have been sharing their disappointment on social media about the upcharge.

But that is why it makes sense to grab the new MVP Pass before the September 2nd deadline.

"If you wait till after Sept. 1 and you don't get that pass, you've really missed out," Sean Bonson said.

You get more than 40 theme and water parks for less than one day at Disney World.

Bottom line: if you plan to go to Kings Island more than twice next year, a pass makes sense, especially now, so you don't waste your money.

