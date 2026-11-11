Where to save on groceries this week in the Tri-State

Inflation keeps climbing, and budgets are tight here in the Tri-State. So I checked prices at Aldi, Meijer, Walmart and Kroger to find you the best grocery deals this week — so you don't waste your money.

WATCH: Where to find grocery deals this week

Best Tri-State Grocery Deals

It's a turkey price war

This week's ads are shaping up to be a battle of the turkeys.



Kroger and Meijer are both advertising their store-brand turkeys for 48 cents per pound.

Aldi has Butterball turkeys for $1.27 per pound.

Those deep Thanksgiving discounts are strategic, according to Robin Wenzel, head of the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute.

"Thanksgiving, and notably the turkey, can really be a loss leader for these retailers. They just want the person to walk in the door and spend a little bit more on other sides," Wenzel said. But with prices up overall, many household budgets have little room for extra spending.

"There's just not that much room in so many people's budgets, and life is really expensive in 2026," said Matt Schulz, chief consumer finance analyst at LendingTree.

So I went through this week's ads at four major retailers to find where you can save beyond the turkey.

Kroger deals

Whole turkey: 48¢/lb with digital coupon

Kroger Hickory Smoked Spiral Ham: $1.99/lb

Land O’Lakes butter: $2.99 with digital coupon

Marie Callender’s pie: $5.49 with digital coupon

Kroger cheese: $1.29 with digital coupon

Stove Top Stuffing: 2 for $4

Kroger cranberry sauce: $1.79

Meijer deals

Frozen Grade A turkey: 48¢/lb after MPerks offer, limit 1

Meijer spiral sliced half ham: $2.49/lb

Land O’Lakes butter: $2.99

Russet potatoes, 5-lb bag: $1.99

Philadelphia cream cheese, 8 oz.: $1.99

Stove Top Stuffing: 2 for $4

Marie Callender’s or Edwards frozen pie: $5.99

A $10 coupon when you spend $100 in store

Free pickup for everyone on orders of $35 or more

Aldi deals

Butterball frozen whole turkey: $1.27/lb, limit 2

Countryside Creamery butter quarters, 16 oz.: $1.99, limit 6

Bake House Creations pie crusts: $1.89

Chef’s Cupboard stuffing, 6 oz.: 79¢

Chef’s Cupboard condensed cream of mushroom soup: 69¢

Happy Harvest whole kernel corn: 50¢

Sweet Harvest whole berry cranberry sauce: $1.59

Baker’s Corner miniature marshmallows: 95¢

Friendly Farms heavy whipping cream, 32 oz.: $4.59

Walmart deals

Pumpkin cake roll — $4.94

Whole sweet potatoes — 95 cents

Bag of russet potatoes — $2.47

One pound of frozen ground beef — $4.84

One last tip before you shop

If you have any digital coupons, make sure you clip those before you shop so you can get those deals — so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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