MAYSVILLE, Ky. — A Maysville woman says she switched to Verizon after being promised the company would pay off her old phone — but weeks later, she was still facing a bill for more than $700. Her experience offers an important lesson for anyone tempted by a carrier switching deal.

Taylor Lippert is a small business owner and substitute teacher who says every dollar counts.

"My funds either go back into the business or to fund everyday life," Lippert said.

But lately, she says she's spent hours trying to resolve a problem with Verizon.

WATCH: Maysville woman charged more than $700 after Verizon switch

Maysville woman hit with a $700+ phone bill after Verizon switch — here's how to protect your wallet

What went wrong

Lippert says she traded in her old phone from AT&T and was told Verizon would pay off the remaining balance on that phone as part of the switch.

“I switch, I get the basic plan and I get the 700 dollars reimbursement to pay off my old phone,” Lippert said.

She says that promise was a major reason she decided to switch carriers. But about a month later, she got a bill from AT&T showing she owed them $735.

“I called Verizon. I said, where is this e-gift card I was supposed to receive in the mail to pay off AT&T?” she said.

She said they told her they didn't have any record of it. Verizon later told her she didn't qualify for the promotion because of the plan she selected.

"Personally I couldn't afford to eat the 735 dollars to AT&T," Lippert said.

Lippert says she'd been trying to resolve this since late September, with no resolution.

"It was very frustrating," Lippert said.

How the issue was resolved

I reached out to Verizon on Monday, asking what the company suggests Lippert do to resolve this and whether it would cover the outstanding balance. Less than two hours later, she heard from Verizon.

“They were going to go ahead and send me that e-card to pay off AT&T,” she said, adding that Verizon also offered her a $20 loyalty discount per month toward the bill for the next year.

How to protect your money before switching carriers

Now, Lippert wants other consumers to learn from what happened to her. Before you switch carriers, here's what she says can help you avoid losing money:



Know exactly which plan qualifies. Verizon told Lippert she didn't qualify for the promotion because of the plan she selected. Confirm the specific plan tied to the deal before you sign up.

Verizon told Lippert she didn't qualify for the promotion because of the plan she selected. Confirm the specific plan tied to the deal before you sign up. Understand what you must do to get the money. Make sure you know every step required to receive the promised reimbursement.

Make sure you know every step required to receive the promised reimbursement. Get the deal in writing. A written record can help you hold the company accountable if a promise isn't kept.

"I 100% think it could happen to others because it happened to me," Lippert said.

The bottom line: If you're switching carriers for a deal, get it in writing and make sure you know the requirements, so you don't waste your money.

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