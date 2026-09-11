When should you upgrade your iPhone to get the lowest price? Here's what experts told us

Apple announced some of its biggest product changes in nearly two decades this week, including its first-ever folding phone. But with price tags ranging from $1,200 to $2,000, knowing when and how to buy could save you hundreds of dollars.

WATCH: When to upgrade your iPhone to get the lowest price

When to upgrade your iPhone to get the lowest price

The iPhone Duo: Apple's first folding phone

The centerpiece of Apple's announcement is the iPhone Duo — the company's first folding phone and the thinnest iPhone ever made, described as being as thin as a passport when closed.

John Ternus, Apple's CEO, touted the device's screen size during the announcement.

"It gives you the largest display ever on an iPhone while still fitting easily in your pocket," Ternus said.

But that innovation comes at a steep price. The iPhone Duo starts at $2,000.

David Katzmaier, editor-in-chief at CNET, said consumer excitement is real — but so is the sticker shock.

"People are really interested in it, but the immediate reaction is to that $2,000 price. It's just really expensive," Katzmaier said.

Not everyone sees the price as a dealbreaker, though. Mark Vena, CEO and principal analyst at SmartTech Research, said Apple's brand loyalty could drive sales despite the cost.

"The Apple brand has a premium associated with it, and I do think some people will say, you know what, this is a phone I might have for a long period of time, and I'm willing to use it," Vena said.

More affordable options — and one surprise price hike

For shoppers who want something newer without the $2,000 price tag, Apple also introduced the iPhone 18 Pro at $1,200 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max at $1,300.

If you're looking to spend even less, the standard iPhone 17 is still an option — but there's a catch. Apple raised its price this week.

"That actually got a $100 price increase. So now it's $900 as opposed to $800 for the base model as of yesterday," Katzmaier said.

Apple says a chip shortage is driving the increase.

"Pricing for electronics is a lot more expensive because of the AI data centers that are using all the memory and other chips out there," Katzmaier said.

Even with the price hike, the iPhone 17 is still $300 cheaper than the iPhone 18 Pro.

The best strategy: Wait for holiday deals

If you're not in a rush to upgrade, patience could pay off. Katzmaier said discounts are likely coming.

"We might get some deals on the Pro and Pro Max. Those new phones typically have discounts for various carriers and things like that, again, especially going into the holiday season. I think the 17 might get a discount," Katzmaier said.

Waiting a few months until the holiday season could mean a significantly better deal — and more money back in your pocket.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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