What to buy in January for huge savings

With the holidays now behind us, you may be feeling a bit of a shopping hangover.

But if your budget allows, you'll find a lot of great deals in January, beginning with fitness equipment.

Emily Longhauser is starting the new year with a resolution to work out.

"We're looking for an elliptical and a workout bike," she said.

Great Deals on Workout and Fitness Gear

Austin Geers, who manages a Play It Again Sports used sporting goods store, says he is ready for January shoppers with treadmills and exercise bikes.

"This one's on sale for 40 percent off right now," he said, showing off a recumbent bike.

His store is also stocked with boxing equipment, workout balls, free weights, and dumbbells.

"I have rubber ones for $2.00 a pound and cast iron for $1.59 a pound," he said.

Retailers know shoppers are focused on health in the new year, so you may find big savings on accessories like smartwatches and fitness trackers.

"You may also see deals for gym memberships or subscriptions to services like Peloton," she said.

Bedding and Mattress Deals

Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports says January is also when stores hold annual "white sales" or sales on bedding and linens.

"Think pillows, sleep masks, pajamas, and anything related to bedroom accessories," she said.

Gordon notes that the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a common time for deals on mattresses and large appliances like dishwashers and refrigerators.

Other savings to find in January, according to Consumer Reports, include discounted holiday items like decor, gift wrapping, and artificial trees.

Super Bowl TV Deals

Some of the most anticipated January deals are for big-screen TVs toward the end of the month.

"Because the Super Bowl is February 11," Gordon said, "we tend to see discounts on TVs, home theaters, sound bars, speakers, and surround sound systems in the weeks leading up to the game."

To shop for January sales, visit Consumer Reports' Deals Site, which lists hundreds of the best deals this month.

From 4K TVs to beds and bedding to workout gear, January offers great deals. It's a great month to get in shape and save money.

"Typically, we try to have our fitness equipment at half the price of new," Austin Geers said of the current deals at Play It Again Sports. "

That way, you don't waste your money.

