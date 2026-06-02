What to buy, and what to hold off buying, in the month of June

Looking for deals to help ease the hit from this year's $4 gas prices? June is a great month to shop.

Sure, it doesn't come with the highly promoted Memorial Day or Fourth of July sales that many of us look for — but June still offers lots of discounts, if you know where to look.

Ace Hardware stores are already running early Father's Day sales, and just like Lowe's and Home Depot, are stocked with mowers, blowers and grills.

And the sales will get even bigger the next two weeks leading up to Father's Day on June 21st.

At Benchmark Outdoor Outfitters, the shelves are filled with summer gear, including backpacks, camping chairs and popular coolers.

"We have the Yeti Tundra, their most classic cooler," said Max Artbauer, a salesman at Benchmark.

For budget-conscious shoppers who flinch at the price of Yeti or Stanley products, Artbauer suggests alternatives like Hydroflask water bottles or affordable Nalgenes.

"It's just basic, $16, the hiker classic," he said, referring to the Nalgene water bottle.

Consumer Reports top deals for June

Consumer Reports' deals editor Samantha Gordon said June brings numerous promotions on gifts for Father's Day and graduations, particularly for tech products, power tools, lawn care equipment and classic "dad" gifts.

“We're looking at smart speakers, wireless and Bluetooth speakers, smart watches tend to be a big one, fitness trackers, headphones," Gordon said. "There are special offers there because people are looking for those standard ‘gift for dad’ items. The more stereotypical the item is, the more likely you're able to find a discount on it."

Watch as we find some great deals in June:

What to buy in June, and some things not to buy just yet

Some things to wait on

However, Gordon cautions shoppers to hold off on bigger purchases for a few weeks.

"Amazon has already teased that they will be holding another Prime Day in July, and with that, a lot of other retailers have big sales as well," she said.

Furthermore, laptops usually see considerable markdowns in July ahead of back-to-school shopping. Apple typically offers laptop and iPad markdowns for students in July and August.

Back at Benchmark Outfitters, Artbauer stressed that June provides the best selection of outdoor gear of the year, with ample inventory of clothing, shoes and boots.

"There is no better time than this month, for sure,” he said.

That way, you don't waste your money.

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