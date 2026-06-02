CINCINNATI — The average family spends nearly $70 a month on streaming services — and that number keeps climbing.

Within the past year, Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ have all raised their prices. Now, some customers are asking a question that would have seemed unthinkable just a few years ago: Would they actually save money by switching back to cable?

Customers we spoke with say they are already making tough choices just to keep costs under control.

"I've already canceled a couple, so if prices keep going up, there's no reason to keep having them on there," Darin Wajert said.

Others have already reached their breaking point.

"I definitely had to narrow down," Camille McKoy said. "I had to stop doing HBO Max and Paramount+."

WATCH: Streaming prices keep rising — here's how to find the cable or streaming package that saves you the most money

Cable vs. streaming: Which option actually saves you money?

Before deciding what's right for your household, it helps to understand exactly what each option offers — and what it costs.

Option 1: Streaming services only

This is the classic cord-cutting approach — cancel cable entirely and pay only for the streaming services you want.

The upside:



You pay only for what you watch

No long-term contracts

Flexibility to cancel anytime

The downside:



Prices have risen sharply across nearly every major platform

Subscribing to multiple services adds up fast

The average family is now spending nearly $70 a month

Best for: Households with only one or two streaming subscriptions who don't want or need cable.

Option 2: Spectrum cable + streaming bundle

Spectrum's Wes Shirley says customers who are already juggling multiple streaming subscriptions may actually save money by switching back to cable — specifically through a bundled package.

"Customers can save thousands of dollars a year," Shirley said.

Spectrum packages can include up to $125 in streaming app value, bundling services customers are likely already paying for separately.

"You can get up to $125 in streaming app value. And these are popular apps. We're talking Disney+ and Hulu, ESPN Unlimited, HBO Max," Shirley said.

What's included:



Cable television

Bundled streaming apps, including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited and HBO Max

Up to $125 in streaming app value built into the package

Cost: Packages with multiple streaming services included start at $100 a month

TV Select Signature: $100/mo for 1 year



150+ channels

Over $100/mo of streaming apps included

TV Select Plus — $110/mo for 1 year



160+ channels

Over $100/mo of streaming apps included

TV Platinum — $145/mo for 1 year



230+ channels

Includes everything in TV Select Plus

Also includes Sports View with NFL Network, NBA TV and MLB Network

Also includes Entertainment+ and STARZ

Best for: Households already paying for several streaming services AND cable, where bundling could reduce the overall monthly bill.

Option 3: altafiber Fioptics Plus

altafiber offers its Fioptics Plus cable plans as another alternative, though the structure is different from Spectrum's bundled approach.

What's included:



Cable television through Fioptics Plus plans

No bundled standalone streaming services

Cost: Plans range from $10 to $100 a month, but an internet subscription is also required on top of that cost

Important distinction: Unlike Spectrum, altafiber does not bundle standalone streaming services into its packages. That means if you want streaming, you would still pay for those subscriptions separately.

Best for: Households that want basic cable with a set number of channels and don't need streaming services bundled in — a lower-cost Fioptics Plus plan may offer the best value.

So which option is right for you?

Here's a quick guide to help you decide:



Your Situation Best Option You pay for several streaming services AND cable Spectrum bundle — bundling could lower your overall monthly bill You want basic cable with a set channel lineup altafiber Fioptics Plus — a lower-cost plan may be your best value You only have one or two streaming subscriptions and don't want cable Streaming only — paying individually is likely your cheapest option

How to calculate your exact savings

For households trying to figure out whether switching to a Spectrum bundle makes financial sense, Shirley points to a free online tool that does the math for you.

"So the best way to save money is to check out the Spectrum savings calculator," Shirley said.

Here's how to use Spectrum's savings calculator:



Enter your current cable/internet/mobile costs Select the streaming apps you already subscribe to Review which Spectrum package fits your needs See whether switching could save you money — and how much

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

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